England set 109 runs to win via DLS method by Scotland in rain-truncated T20 World Cup clash

Bridgetown (Barbados), Jun 4 (PTI) England were set a revised target of 109 as per DLS method after multiple rain interruptions reduced their T20 World Cup opener against Scotland to a 10-overs-per-side affair here on Tuesday.

Scotland were placed strongly at 51 for no loss when the rain interruption ensured that the contest was truncated here at the Kensington Oval. They eventually finished at 90 for no loss in 10 overs but the target was revised to 109 via the DLS method.

Michael Jones led the Scottish charge with a 30-ball 45 not out which featured four fours and two sixes.

At the other end, George Munsey also displayed his array of strokes to make 41 not out off 31 balls with four fours and two sixes. Mark Wood had bounced out Munsey when he was on 16 for the first breakthrough in the fifth over, with Jos Buttler taking a fine catch running behind.

But much to England’s dismay, the bowler was found to have overstepped the crease.

In the next over, Jones clobbered one off Chris Jordan with the meatiest part of the bat to send the ball out of the stadium for Scotland’s first six, following up with two fours to add more to England’s frustration.

Munsey returned after the break looking more assured as he tore into Rashid Khan, hitting him for a four and a six via a switch-hit and then a reverse slog-sweep to collect 18 runs from the eighth over.

Scotland had reached 51 for no loss in 6.2 overs when the rain interrupted play for the second time.

On the first such interruption which took place right after the toss, the rain had left a damp spot on the pitch leading to a further delay in start for about 20 minutes. PTI DDV BS BS