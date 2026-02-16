England set Italy 203-run target in T20 World Cup

Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) Will Jacks scored a brisk 53 not out late in the innings to power England to 202/7 against Italy in their must-win Group C match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

None of the top England batters could convert their starts as Italy kept chipping away with wickets. Phil Salt (28), Jacob Bethell (23), Tom Banton (30) and even skipper Harry Brook were among those who failed to go big.

Jacks hit four sixes and three fours to make 53 not out off only 22 balls.

Crishan Kalugamage was expensive but claimed 2/41 for Italy.

Brief scores: England 202 for 7 in 20 overs (Tom Banton 30, Will Jacks 53 not out; Crishan Kalugamage 2/41)