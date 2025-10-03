England skittle out SA for 69

Guwahati, Oct 3 (PTI) England produced a ruthless bowling display to bundle out South Africa for 69, their second-lowest total in Women’s World Cup history, here on Friday.

Only wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta (22) managed double digit figures as the rest of the line-up crumbled after England opted to bowl.

Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith was outstanding with 3/7 in her four overs, while Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/5), Sophie Ecclestone (2/19) and Charlie Dean (2/14) shared the spoils as South Africa folded in just 20.4 overs.

Brief scores: South Africa 69 all out in 20.4 overs (Sinalo Jafta 22; Linsey Smith 3/7, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/5, Sophie Ecclestone 2/19, Charlie Dean 2/14) vs England.