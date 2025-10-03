England skittle out SA for 69, win by 10 wickets

Guwahati, Oct 3 (PTI) Four-time former champions England got their Women's World Cup campaign off to a flying start, defeating South Africa by 10 wickets after bowling them out for 69, their second-lowest total in tournament history, here on Friday.

Only wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta (22) reached double figures as the rest of the South African line-up crumbled in 20.4 overs after England chose to bowl.

Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith was the star with 3/7 in four overs, while skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt (2/5), Sophie Ecclestone (2/19) and Charlie Dean (2/14) shared the remaining wickets.

In reply, England openers Amy Jones (40 not out off 50 balls) and Tammy Beaumont (21 not out; 35b) raced to the target in 14.1 overs, winning with 215 balls to spare.

Brief scores: South Africa 69 all out in 20.4 overs (Sinalo Jafta 22; Linsey Smith 3/7, Nat Sciver-Brunt 2/5, Sophie Ecclestone 2/19, Charlie Dean 2/14) lost to England 73 for no loss; 14.1 overs (Tammy Beautmont 21 not out, Amy Jones 40 not out) by 10 wickets. PTI TAP UNG