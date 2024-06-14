North Sound (Antigua), Jun 14 (PTI) England leg-spinner Adil Rashid feels the judicious use of his variations was the reason behind his excellent four-wicket burst against Oman after starting the T20 World Cup on a lukewarm note.

Rashid's 4 for 11 helped the title holders bowl out Oman for 47, and then overhaul the target in 3.1 overs to stay in contention for a Super Eight berth from Group B.

"It's always nice to get wickets three-four…whether it's against Oman or Australia or India. But I felt okay (today). I just needed to get a few wickets, spin the ball, googlies, few leggies, whatever it is, mix it up well," Rashid said the post-match press conference after England's eight-wicket victory.

Rashid had conceded 26 runs in two overs against Scotland in their tournament opener which was washed out, and gave away 41 runs in four overs against Australia in England's 36-run defeat.

However, Rashid also gave credit to other England bowlers for supporting him.

"I thought we needed a win and a comprehensive one. We set the tone upfront there with the ball. I thought the seamers – Joff (Jofra Archer) and Woody (Mark Wood) set the tone there perfectly," said Rashid.

Archer and Wood had similar figures of 3 for 12 and rocked Oman upfront with quick spells.

England needed to win big to leap over Scotland on net run rate, and Rashid did not deny that a few calculators were drawn out during the innings break in his camp.

"There were talks about that (NRR). But we had to be positive and play that if you're going to a position to do that, we knew we had to take it on - to get the runs within five and a half overs (in Power Play).

"But we also knew that we can't just go out there and be slow. That's what happened, we played the way and things just started unfolding. We've got the runs within the first three-four overs," said Rashid. PTI UNG SSC SSC