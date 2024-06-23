England storm into semis with 10-wicket rout of USA

Bridgetown, Jun 23 (PTI) Skipper Jos Buttler led the way with a 38-ball 83 not out after Chris Jordan's four-wicket burst, including a hat-trick as defending champions England stormed into the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a 10-wicket rout of USA here on Sunday.

Buttler smashed six fours and seven sixes, five of them coming against left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh in the ninth over, as England shot out the paltry 116-run target in 9.4 overs.

Earlier, comeback pacer Jordan grabbed a hat-trick in an incisive spell of 4/10 as England skittled out tournament co-hosts USA for a paltry 115.

Making a comeback in place of Mark Wood, Jordan took all his four wickets in five balls in the penultimate over, including three in a row en route to his 4/10 in 2.5 overs as USA lasted for 18.5 overs.

Adil Rashid, earlier, returned with a miserly 2/13, while Sam Curran (2/23) also picked two wickets.

Brief Scores: USA: 115 all out in 18.5 overs (Nitish Kumar 30, Corey Anderson 29; Chris Jordan 4/10, Adil Rashid 2/13, Sam Curran 2/23) lost to England 117 for no loss in 9.4 overs (Jos Buttler 83 not out, Phil Salt 25 not out) by 10 wickets. PTI TAP SSC SSC