England survive mighty scare before beating Nepal by four runs in T20 World Cup

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) A stunning late assault from Lokesh Bam did not prove to be enough as England beat Nepal by four runs in their T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

Chasing 185 for a win, Nepal ended at 180 for 6 with Lokesh remaining not out on 39 off 20 balls with the help of four boundaries and two sixes.

Dipendra Singh Airee scored a 29-ball 44 while captain Rohit Paudel chipped in with 39 off 34 balls.

Earlier, England scored 184 for seven batting first.

England saw Jacob Bethell (55 off 35 balls) and Harry Brook (53 off 32 balls) make significant contributions with the bat after opener Phil Salt (1) was dismissed early.

Will Jacks remained not out on 39 off 18 balls.

Brief Scores: England: 184 for 7 in 20 overs (Jacob Bethell 55, Harry Brook 53).

Nepal: 180 for 6 in 20 overs (Lokesh Bam 39 not out, Dipendra Singh Airee 44; Liam Dawson 2/21). PTI PDS PDS AH AH