England sweat over Sophie Ecclestone’s fitness ahead of World Cup semifinal against South Africa

Guwahati, Oct 28 (PTI) England are fretting over the fitness of their leading wicket-taker Sophie Ecclestone ahead of the Women's ODI World Cup semifinal against South Africa with the left-arm spinner nursing a “minor injury to the joint next to her collar bone”.

Ecclestone has been England’s best bowler so far with 12 wickets in sixes matches.

“Results of an MRI scan on Sophie Ecclestone’s left shoulder indicate a minor injury to the joint next to her collar bone. She will continue to be assessed ahead of Wednesday’s ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final against South Africa,” England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

“For additional background, we are optimistic she’ll be fit to play,” the ECB added.

England, who finished second in the league stage, will take on South Africa in the first semifinal to be played here on Wednesday while hosts India will meet Australia in the second semifinal in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. PTI DDV BS BS