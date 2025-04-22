England tour: Around six names in contention for 2 reserve middle-order slots

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The national selection committee is expected to name the India and India A squad for the Test tour of England in the second week of May and there will be at least six contenders for a couple of reserve middle-order slots that would be up for grabs.

During the tour of Australia, the BCCI sent a 17-member team but for the five Tests against England, the final squad could be 15 or 16 as the India A contingent's presence makes it easier to call up anyone if the situation warrants.

However, the national selection committee under Ajit Agarkar might need to do some brainstorming when it comes to selecting the fringe players, especially the reserve batters from the pool that comprises domestic performers, some tried and tested names and a couple of names who are yet to realise their true potential.

If everyone is fit and fine, then skipper Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli select themselves. The all-rounder's slot belongs to Nitish Kumar Reddy for the time being.

There would be a slot for one extra middle-order batter if it is a squad of 15. A couple could be added if they beef it up to 16 for the assignment that will start June 20 and wind up only in the first week of August.

While no one would like to zero in on them right now, there are at least six names that are expected to be discussed as per PTI's understanding. One, if not two, can find their place in the senior team while the rest will certainly be a part of the India A series against England Lions which will be held at the same time.

B Sai Sudharsan: =========== With seven tons in 29 first-class games, Sai Sudharsan is a player to watch out for even in red ball cricket. he has already been a big hit for Gujarat Titans in the IPL. The reason why selectors will have a closer look at the southpaw is his tight technique and he also did well for India A in Australia before getting injured.

His biggest strength is that he can open the batting and also bat in the middle-order as per the team's requirement. He is a long-term prospect and at 23 and half years, he is ready for the big league.

Shreyas Iyer: ========= Shreyas Iyer 2.0 is a player who cannot be ignored as he has come back to red ball cricket with a far more tighter technique and plays the short ball way better than he did during his earlier stint.

On the England tour, experience will be of premium and having played 14 Tests, including one in England in 2022, Iyer knows a thing or two about challenges. After being dropped from central contracts, he has played a lot of domestic cricket and looked at ease. Whether he will get another shot at red ball is the question.

Rajat Patidar: ========== If one goes purely by statistics, then Patidar has probably blown away his chance at Test cricket by not even getting a single fifty against England at home. However, there are very few players outside the current India set-up who are as classy as the MP batter with strokes all round the park.

Add to it, his elegance which also at times can be his undoing. The Ranji season (less than 450 runs) didn't go as per plan but can Agarkar's committee show a leap of faith is the pertinent question.

Karun Nair: ======== One of India's only two triple centurions in Test cricket, Karun Nair lost his way in the middle before finding his mojo for Vidarbha in what has been a dream domestic season with more than 850 first-class runs.

He had once tweeted a couple of seasons ago "Dear cricket, give me one more chance" and who knows the England tour could be that for him. In 2018, he didn't impress Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli during net sessions and perhaps 2025 could be a different script for the Bengaluru man.

Devdutt Padikkal: =========== Another sinewy left-hander, who got a chance to make his Test debut in Australia due to the absence of Rohit Sharma in the first game. Padikkal did show glimpses of his talent in the second innings during an effective stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal. He has been in good touch in IPL and if he doesn't make the senior team cut, he will be in and around the India A team for sure.

Sarfaraz Khan: ========== After he scored a 150 against New Zealand in Bengaluru in October, Sarfaraz should have sealed his place in the Test squad but some atrocious shot selection in the following Tests put him down in the pecking order.

In Australia, he was more of a tourist and wasn't even discussed for a place in the first XI. However for the sake of continuity, selectors can still look at him. PTI KHS PM KHS PM PM