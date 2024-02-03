England were 155/4 in reply to India's 396 at tea on Day 2

Visakhapatnam, Feb 3 (PTI) England were 155 for four at tea in reply to India's first innings total of 396 all out on the second day of the second Test here on Saturday.

Jonny Bairstow (24) and Ben Stokes (5) were at the crease during the break.

Zak Crawley made a 78-ball 76, studded with 11 fours and two sixes, to give England a good start.

But Jasprit Bumrah (2/27) snapped two wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav (1/30) and Axar Patel (1/24) accounted for one each to leave the visitors in a spot of bother.

England still trail India by 241 runs.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his maiden double century as India were all out for 396 in their first innings. His innings had 19 boundaries and seven sixes.

James Anderson (3/47), Rehan Ahmed (3/65) and Shoaib Bashir (3/138) picked up three wickets each for England.

Brief Scores: India: 396 all out in 112 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 209; James Anderson 3/47, Rehan Ahmed 3/65, Shoaib Bashir 3/138).

England: 155 for 4 in 33 overs (Zak Crawley 76; Jasprit Bumrah 2/27).