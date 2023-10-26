Advertisment
World Cup: England win toss, elect to bat against Sri Lanka

NewsDrum Desk
26 Oct 2023
Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England’s Liam Livingstone during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between England and Sri Lanka at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

Bengaluru: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in a must-win World Cup game for both sides here on Wednesday.

England made three changes to their last match playing XI. Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone came in place of the injured Reece Topley, Gus Atkinson and Harry Brook.

For Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Kumara returned to the side.

Buttler said the team had been "short of our best" in the tournament.

"We have done enough talking and it is about performing," he added.

The Teams: England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (w/c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.

