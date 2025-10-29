Guwahati: England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt won the toss and opted to field in their women's World Cup semifinal against South Africa here on Wednesday.

South Africa made a change from their previous match playing XI, with Anneke Bosch coming in for Masabata Klaas. England are unchanged, with Sophie Ecclestone fit to play.

The Teams

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

England: Amy Jones (w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.