England wins toss, invites India to bat in overcast conditions in fifth Test

London, Jul 31 (PTI) England stand-in skipper Ollie Pope won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the fifth and final Test under overcast conditions at The Oval, here Thursday.

Trailing 1-2, India made four changes to their playing XI, bringing in Dhruv Jurel, Karun Nair, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna in place of injured Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj and Jasprit Bumrah.

England are without regular skipper Ben Stokes.

Teams: India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj.

England: Ollie Pope (c), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, and Josh Tongue.