England's away series in Pakistan: Visitors to play Tests in Multan and Rawalpindi

Karachi, Sep 20 (PTI) Multan and Rawalpindi will be the venues for three-Test series between Pakistan and England, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Friday.

While Multan will host the first two Tests of the series with the opening game scheduled from October 7-11, followed by second one from October 15-19, the final encounter will be held in Rawalpindi from October 24-28.

The PCB's international cricket department confirmed that Karachi would not be able to host a Test due to construction work at the Stadium.

The PCB said the test in Karachi has been shifted to Multan as the Stadium is undergoing major facelift for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The England men’s cricket team will arrive in Multan on October 2.

Revised schedule: Oct 7-11: 1st Test, Multan Oct 15-19: 2nd Test, Multan Oct 24-28: 3rd Test, Rawalpindi. PTI CORR KHS KHS KHS