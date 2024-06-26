England's Ollie Robinson gives away 43 runs for second-costliest over in First Class cricket

Brighton (England), Jun 26 (PTI) England seamer Ollie Robinson on Wednesday had an unwanted record registered against his name for bowling the second-costliest over in First-Class cricket history, as he gave away 43 runs during a County Championship match.

The right-arm Robinson, who has played 20 Tests for England since his debut in 2021, was clobbered for 43 runs in a total of nine deliveries he bowled to complete his over.

The 30-year-old Robinson was playing for Sussex against Leicestershire in Division Two match here at the County Ground in Hove.

Robinson was hit for an overall five sixes — three off no-balls — three fours as well as a single by Leicestershire's Louis Kimber, who was batting on 72 off 56 balls when the contest entered the 59th over of Leicestershire's second innings, in which they were set a 446-run target.

By the time Robinson finished, the right-handed Kimber had galloped to 109 not out off just 65 balls, with Ben Cox being the batter at the other end.

The figures from Robinson's 13th over in the game read: 6, 6nb, 4, 6, 4, 6nb, 4, 6nb, 1.

Robinson thus also reset the record of most runs conceded by an English bowler, surpassing ex Test pacer Alex Tudor's 38-run over in which 34 were scored by Andrew Flintoff in a Surrey versus Lancashire contest in 1998.

The costliest over in history of First-Class cricket, however, was registered in 1990 when former New Zealand off-break bowler Vert Vance was hammered for a mind-boggling 77 runs during a Shell Trophy game between Wellington and Canterbury in 1989-1990.

Vance, who bowled 17 no-balls in that over, played four Tests and eight ODIs for New Zealand. PTI DDV AH AH