England's Women's WC match against Pakistan reduced to 31 overs after rain

Colombo, Oct 15 (PTI) The Women’s World Cup match between England and Pakistan was reduced to 31-over-a-side contest after heavy rains lashed the R Premadasa Stadium here on Wednesday.

England had already played 25 overs before the rain interrupted the match and were tottering at 79 for seven.

As per the revised playing conditions, Power Play will be six overs, while the final target will be adjusted via the DLS method.

Besides, one bowler can bowl a maximum of seven overs and four bowlers can send down a maximum of six overs.

England are currently second on the points table with six points while Pakistan are at the bottom of the pile with no points after three successive defeats. PTI UNG AT AT