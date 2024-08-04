Enormous challenge awaits Vinesh, five more Indians chase success in Paris

Paris: Feisty wrestler Vinesh Phogat will have to shake off a tumultuous build-up to the Paris Games when she takes the mat, aiming for an elusive Olympic medal, while five of her colleagues will also strive to write their own success stories at the biggest stage when the wrestling event begins here Monday.

Vinesh is easily India's most accomplished woman wrestler, with two World Championships, three CWG and eight Asian Championships medals adorning her cabinet, but her previous two Olympic campaigns have ended in heartbreaks.

She had returned from Rio (2016) with just a broken leg, but from Tokyo (2021), she came back with her soul scarred after a crushing defeat 'by fall' in the quarterfinals. She was accused of misconduct and suspended by the WFI for several alleged transgressions.

She claimed to have endured bouts of depression, and she was not sure of returning to the mat but she did. Not only she returned but also waged a battle outside the mat when she accused the WFI chief of sexual misconduct.

Leading the unprecedented protest, Vinesh spent nights on the streets along with Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik. It was a long battle, which continues in Indian courts.

Gradually, the protest lost steam, and its leaders lost face as the wrestling fraternity accused the three elite wrestlers of hurting the sport with their vested interests.

More challenges awaited Vinesh as she could not participate in the World Championships, where Antim Panghal locked in a quota in the 53kg category, which Vinesh had made her own.

Now she had to drop down to 50kg, which is full of proven performers like her. Vinesh is unseeded, which means she will have a tough road to travel.

There is four-time world champion Yui Susaki, four-time Olympic medallist Maria Stadnik, Tokyo Games' bronze winner Sarah Hildebrandt and two-time World medallist Dolgorjavyn Otgonjargal.

It's going to be a Herculean task for Vinesh to come through this impressive field. While there is no lack of talent, hunger, or passion in Vinesh, the lack of competition against top wrestlers could hurt her chances.

Fitness doubts around Anshu, Antim

Anshu Malik (women's 57kg) and Aman Sehrawat (men's 57kg) are India's best bet in that scenario, but ambiguity remains on the fitness of the former, who suffered "neck spasm" during training and was advised to take 15 days of rest. She went to Japan for training early this month.

It will be her second Olympic appearance. She has had considerable success at the senior level, having won a Worlds silver. If she is fit, she stands a good chance to making the medal round.

Antim Panghal too has not been tested since the 2023 Asian Games. She had missed the Asian Championship in March this year, owing to a back injury.

WFI's hands were tied due to the Sports Ministry's suspension, and in the absence of a national camp, there was no way to measure the fitness of the Olympic-bound wrestlers. But being seeded should help her.

Aman has made steady progress and, in the process, replaced Tokyo Games silver medallist Ravi Dahiya in the 57kg category. Injuries marred Dahiya's comeback, as he could not be at his best at the selection trials.

Aman is no Ravi Dahiya, who had the ability to rise from the dead, yet the U23 world champion has the hunger to excel, though he is still a work in progress.

His ability to soak in the pressure and manage the attacking wrestlers, such as 2022 World Champion and Rio Games silver medallist Rei Higuchi from Japan and Arsen Harutyunyan from Armenia, will be tested. Arsen is a 2023 world bronze medallist.

Dark horse Reetika Hooda

For the first time, India will have an entry in the heavyweight category at 76kg and it will not be a surprise if Reetika does well.

She is not counted among the favorites, but she has the ability to spring a surprise. Even if she does not do well, the experience of being at the Olympics will teach her what is required at that level.

Nisha Dahiya's biggest bane is lack of big-stage experience. She has shown progress but perhaps that would not be enough for the grandest stage.

Indian wrestlers have not missed a medal since the 2008 Beijing Games and the onus is now on these six to continue the trend.

India's schedule for wrestling: August 5 (1830hrs IST) Women's 68kg (Nisha Dahiya): Qualification bouts till Semifinals August 6 (1500hrs IST) Women's 50kg (Vinesh Phogat): Qualification bouts till Semifinals August 7 (1500hrs IST) Women's 53kg (Antim Panghal): Qualification bouts till Semifinals August 8 (1500hrs IST) Men's frestyle 57kg (Aman Sehrawat): Qualification bouts till Semifinals Women's 57kg (Anshu Malik): August 10 (1500hrs IST) Women's 76kg (Reetika Hooda): Qualification bouts till Semifinals.

(The repechage and medal bouts in all categories will played a day after quarterfinals).