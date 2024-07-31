Equestrian Agarwalla exits from Paris Olympics after finishing ninth in his group

Paris, Jul 31 (PTI) Asian Games medallist Anush Agarwalla crashed out of the Equestrian event, finishing a below-par ninth in his group in the individual dressage category at the Paris Olympics here on Wednesday.

Agarwalla, who won a gold and a bronze medal in team and individual dressage events in 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, scored a below-par 66.444 with his partner Sir Caramello Old but that was not enough to ensure him a place in the medal round.

Agarwalla, astride Sir Caramello Old, finished ninth in Group E in the dressage Grand Prix Individual Qualifier round of the Games.

The ninth-place finish in his group meant, 24-year-old Agarwalla, who has been training in Germany since he was 17, was eliminated from the competition in the very first stage.

But it was still a good enough achievement as Agarwalla became the first Indian equestrian to compete in dressage at the Olympics after achieving the Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) four times to obtain a quota for the country.

Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour of Denmark topped Group E with a score of 80.792 while Germany's Isabell Wirth finished second. PTI SSC SSC KHS KHS