Erigaisi draws first blood against Vokhidov; Gukesh held

Panjim (Goa), Nov 7 (PTI) Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi continued with his fine form to beat his Uzbek counterpart Shamsiddin Vokhidov in a clean attacking game, while world champion D Gukesh played out a draw with Frederik Svane of Germany in the first game of the third round of Chess World Cup, here on Friday.

Apart from Erigaisi, Grandmaster P Harikrishna also shot into lead with another finely-crafted victory at the expense of young GM Daniel Dardha of Belgium. With both Erigaisi and Harikrishna winning with white pieces, a draw would be enough for them to get over the line to the fourth round.

In the round of 64, R Praggnanandhaa also drew the first game with Robert Hovhannisyan of Armenia to start easy with black pieces, while Vidit Gujrathi played out a draw with Sam Shankland to start his campaign for the fourth round.

Erigaisi was great for the third time running, scoring his third straight win in the knockout event. Playing white, it was a Queen-pawn opening wherein Erigaisi found some nice resources in the opening and crushed Vokhidov in a one-sided affair.

Harikrishna continued his success story with the seasoned Grandmaster, who famously assisted Gukesh in the World Championship title match, showcasing his skills as a brilliant attacker.

Available results (Round 3, Game 1) (Indians unless specified): Svane Frederic (Ger) drew with D Gukesh; Daniel Dardha (Bel) lost to P Harikrishna; Robert Hovhannisyan (Arm) drew with R Praggnanandhaa; Sam Shankland (USA) drew with Vidit Gujrathi; Shamsiddin Vokhidov (Uzb) lost to Arjun Erigaisi. PTI Cor AM AM AM