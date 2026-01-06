Erigaisi, Praggnanandhaa among top Indians for Tata Steel Chess

Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) World champion D Gukesh will be a notable absentee in a high-quality field, comprising the likes of Viswanathan Anand, Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa and Vidhit Gujrathi, when the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid & Blitz Open tournament begins here on Wednesday.

Last edition's winner and world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, who won both the Rapid and Blitz titles, is also missing from the 10-player 'Open' field, while defending Rapid champion Aleksandra Goryachkina and last edition Blitz winner Kateryna Lagno will be the star attraction in the women' section of the tournament which will conclude on January 11.

Erigaisi will be one of the favourites in both the Rapid and Blitz sections, having clinched bronze in both the events at the World Championships in Doha recently. Teenage Russian Grandmaster Volodar Murzin will also be a major contender, having won the World Rapid Championship title in New York in 2024.

Former five-time world champion Anand will be seen in action in the tournament after six years.

This year, Anand will be challenged by top-ranked players, including India's young brigade, many of whom he has trained and who have made a strong impact on the international chess scene.

"I am really very excited to be back at Tata Steel Chess India as a player after a gap of six years. Within this period, the world of chess has changed massively with the emergence of talented players across the country specially in India. I am really excited to accept the challenge from the young chess prodigy in this marquee tournament of India," said Anand about the tournament, which carries a prize purse of USD 41,500 for both Open and Women categories.

Competing players: Open section: Viswanathan Anand, Arjun Erigaisi, Nihal Sarin, Wesley So, Wei Yi, R. Praggnanandhaa, Volodar Murzin, Hans Niemann, Vidit Gujrathi, Aravindh Chithambaram.

Women: Aleksandra Goryachkina, Kateryna Lagno, Divya Deshmukh, R. Vaishali, Nana Dzagnidze, Dronavalli Harika, Carissa Yip, Stavroula Tsolakidou, Vantika Agrawal, Rakshitta Ravi. PTI AM AM PDS PDS