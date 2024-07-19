ESFI announces qualifiers to select Indian team for Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) on Friday opened registrations for the National Esports Championship 2024 (NESC24), which will serve as the qualifiers for the esports event at the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Thailand's Chonburi.

Organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the 6th AIMAG will witness 36 sports plus two demonstration sports.

Having been upgraded into a full-fledged medal sport, the esports event at the AIMAG will be held in its entirety at Chonburi's Central Sriracha from November 23 to 28 and will feature three mobile titles - Mobile Legend Bang Bang (Female Category, Team Event), Arena of Valor (Open Category, Team Event), and eFootball (Open Category, Individual Event).

India will compete in the eFootball mobile category only as AOV and MLBB are banned in the country.

The NESC24 will be held in the first week of August as an online event (quarterfinals onwards will be streamed live on its YouTube channel) and will present players from India with a chance to demonstrate their skills in the eFootball mobile title.

The selected players will get to train at the venue ahead of the continental games.

The 6th AIMAG will commence on November 21, two days before the esports event kicks off, and run until November 30.

The eFootball mobile category will hold group stage matches on November 23 and 24, followed by the playoffs on November 26, and the final, gold medal round on November 27.