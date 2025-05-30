ESFI unveils Team India jersey for BRICS Esports Championship in tribute to Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) on Friday unveiled Team India’s official jersey for the upcoming BRICS Esports Championship 2025, paying tribute to the nation’s unwavering fight against terrorism through a symbolic design inspired by Operation Sindoor.

The jersey, which will be worn by Tekken 8 athletes Gurashish "Soul" Singh and Shubham Khorwal, features design elements reflecting national pride, resilience, and military ethos.

A bold ‘Sindoor’ red stripe runs down the centre, symbolising strength and inspired by the traditional mark worn by married Indian women. The background incorporates camouflage patterns as a homage to the uniforms of the Indian Armed Forces, signifying vigilance, discipline, and service.

The players donned the newly launched jersey as they departed for Moscow, where the BRICS Esports Championship 2025 is scheduled to be held from May 31 to June 1 at the VK Play Arena.

Singh, who secured his place in the squad after winning a double-elimination national qualifier featuring 60 of India’s top Tekken 8 athletes, defeated 2024 BRICS silver medallist Wasfi in a high-stakes final. He will be joined by Khorwal, who finished fourth in last year’s edition.

India heads into the championship with strong momentum, having clinched a historic silver medal at BRICS 2024.

The 2025 edition will feature participation from 21 nations including Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Russia, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. PTI ATK DDV