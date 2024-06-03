Esha stays in medal contention in Munich World Cup

Munich, Jun 3 (PTI) India's Ramita Jindal gave a good account of herself but still finished sixth in women's 10m air rifle, while Esha Singh qualified in sixth place in 25m sports pistol to keep her medal hopes alive in the ISSF World Cup here on Monday.

Ramita, who finished second in the Olympic Selection Trials and should be on the flight to the Summer Games in Paris, was the third one to get eliminated in the eight-shooter final. She shot two poor scores -- 9.9 and 9.8 -- in the finals, paying the price for lapse in concentration.

In a battle of teenagers, 17-year-old World Championship silver medallist Huang Yuting (252.7) of China won against 16-year-old Korean Ban Hyojin (252.7) off the last shot by the slimmest of margins.

Ramita had earlier made the finals after being placed fourth with a score of 633.0 in the qualification round where Yuting had broken the Qualification World Junior Record with a score of 635.3.

The other Indians in the fray Tilottama Sen and Elavenil Valarivan had finished 34th and 53rd respectively in qualification.

Multiple Asian Games medallist Esha Singh, who is also bound for Paris in 25m sports pistol, made the final after aggregating 584 at the end of the rapid round, where she scored 291 on Monday.

She had notched up 293 in the precision round on Sunday.

The final will be held on Tuesday.