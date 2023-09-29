Esow, David Beckham finish 10th, 11th in track cycling

Hangzhou, Sep 29 (PTI) Indian cyclists Esow Alben and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo finished 10th and 11th, respectively, in the 7-12 final of the men's Keirin event at the Asian Games here on Friday.

Esow finished his race in +0.651 seconds along with a warning, while Beckham had a timing of +1.096 seconds.

Earlier in heat 1 of the semi-final, the Indian duo brought up the rear in the six-man field.

While Beckham managed to finish fifth in +0.922, Esow was below him in +2.980, having received a warning.

David finished +0.112 seconds behind topper Kaiya Ota of Japan in first-round heat 2 and made it to the semifinals.

According to the rules, the first two riders in each heat qualify for the semifinals, while all other riders advance to the repechage.

The 22-year-old Esow, too, made it to the semis with a third-spot finish in the repechage heat after finishing in +0.134s.

Esow had failed to finish the race in the first round's heat, but still made it to the repechages. Also, David had lost in the men's sprint quarterfinal.

India disappoints in men's madison final ========================= Also, the Indian team of Niraj Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon failed to shine in the men's madison final.

The two did not finish the race and were ranked eighth, with seven sprint points, besides having -40 lap points.

While Japan claimed the top spot, South Korea finished second, followed by Kazakhstan in third. PTI AYG AH AH