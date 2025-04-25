Esports: BGMI Rising Stars initiative will feature Saumya Raj and Samihan Kulkarni

Kolkata, Apr 25 (PTI) The BGMI Rising Stars 2025, an initiative aimed at identifying and nurturing the next generation of gaming icons in the country will feature Saumya Raj and Samihan Kulkarni among eight selected for the programme.

The announcement was made during the opening day of the BGIS Grand LAN Finals 2025 in the city, one of the grandest stages in Indian competitive gaming, where 16 of the country's best teams are battling it out for a staggering prize pool of Rs 3.2 crore. Raj and Kulkarni have also qualified for the BGIS Grand Finals.

The BGMI Rising Stars programme is more than just a talent showcase. It's a comprehensive development platform, designed for young esports athletes to grow, evolve, and establish themselves as mainstream gaming personalities..

The eight selected athletes represent not only gaming excellence but also the potential to inspire a new wave of aspiring gamers across India. PTI AH AH KHS