Estudiantes and Casademy to launch 50 basketball centres across India

Hyderabad, Nov 21 (PTI) Casademy, a pioneering grassroots coaching centre, has inked a deal with well-known European basketball club Movistar Estudiantes to launch 50 basketball centres across India in the next three years.

Casademy, a brain child of city-based Sportzprix, aims to revolutionise basketball coaching in India, leveraging on Estudiantes' expertise in talent development.

Casademy will establish Advanced Centres of Excellence in major cities for high-level training.

Prasad Mangipudi, Founder of Sportzprix and Casademy, said: "Our partnership with Movistar Estudiantes, one of Europe's most prestigious basketball clubs, perfectly aligns with this vision.

"With the Basketball Federation of India introducing the Pro League, the timing couldn't be better. Over the next three years, we aim to establish over 50 centres across India." Miguel Ortega, Director of Operations, Movistar Estudiantes said: "The collaboration is a great opportunity for us to expand our methodology in one of the biggest and most exciting territories in the world, India." PTI UNG SSC SSC SSC