Ethiopian runners Berhanu, Minsewo set to return to defend titles in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) The famed Ethiopian long-distance runners, led by reigning champions Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Aberash Minsewo, will return to defend their titles when the Tata Mumbai Marathon is held in the city on January 19 next year.

Berhanu would be eyeing a hat-trick after back-to-back victories in 2023 and 2024, something which would make him the first runner to achieve the honour in the history of the race.

Kenya's John Kelai, winner in 2007 and 2008, made an attempt earlier but managed a third place in 2009. Although Ethiopia's female runner Mulu Seboka secured three victories in Mumbai, she skipped the 2007 edition before claiming her third title.

The top three finishers in both the men's and women's categories will receive USD 50,000, 25,000 and 15,000 respectively from a prize purse of USD 390,238.

A reward of USD 15,000 also awaits those who break the existing event records in their respective categories. Ethiopians Hayle Lemi Berhanu (2:07:32) and Anchialem Haymanot (2:24:15) have held the event records since 2023.

The 2025 field includes 11 men and six women having their personal best faster than the existing Mumbai Marathon course records.

Apart from Berhanu, the men's lineup also includes Kenya's Philemon Cherop, runner-up in the 2023 edition.

Eritrean Merhawi Kesete, who finished ninth in 2023, along with Bahrain's Abdi Ali Gelchu, the fifth-place finisher last year, will make another appearance in Mumbai. Gelchu, the Asian junior cross-country champion in 2016, migrated from Ethiopia in 2014 and runs for his adopted country Bahrain.

Two promising names who could challenge Berhanu will be his country-mates Asrar Aberrehman Hiyrden (2:04:43) and Bazezew Asmare (2:04:57).

"Last year, I was really close to the course record. I missed improving the course record in 2024, but I will try my best to make it this time," said Berhanu.

The women's side looks even more competitive with reigning champion Aberash Minsewo in great form. The Ethiopian, who clocked 2:26:06 to win here on her debut this year, will face tough competition from more than a dozen runners.

From the previous appearances, 2016 winner Shuko Genemo, and Feyisa Adanech Anbesa, 10th in 2023, are returning to Mumbai roads.

Kenyan Joyce Tele, who clocked an impressive 2:20:17 on her maiden marathon to win in Ljubljana (Slovakia) earlier this year, and Bahrain's Shitaye Eshete with 2:21:33 logged in the same city in 2019, will be the main contenders for the top spot.

Genemo, who timed 2:21:35 for a silver earlier this year in Barcelona and finished third in Frankfurt, will challenge Minsewo.

"I was happy to win my first-ever marathon title on debut. Mumbai is a lucky place, and I have not run any marathons elsewhere thereafter. With a strong field entered in 2025, I am confident of improving my performance and retaining the title," said Minsewo.

Vivek Singh, Joint MD, Procam International, said, "The return of the defending champions, Berhanu and Minsewo augurs well as we step into the landmark 20th edition of the marathon.

The event is one of the designated marathon races to qualify for the World Championships, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan, in September 2025.