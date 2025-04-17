Ever since I came to PBKS, I have been feeling a sense of seniority: Arshdeep Singh

Mullanpur: India seamer Arshdeep Singh says he has been feeling a sense of "seniority" since the beginning of his tenure at Punjab Kings thanks to the responsibility entrusted upon him by the IPL franchise that has also helped him in his professional growth.

The 26-year-old left-arm pacer was in his teens when he joined Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) and has been an integral part of the side since then, leading the pace attack on most occasions.

He has been remarkably consistent with the ball having taken 84 wickets for PBKS in seven seasons with a highest of 19 scalps last year. PBKS are currently placed fourth on the points table with the gangly pacer having taken eight wickets so far in this edition of IPL.

"Ever since I came to Punjab Kings, barring the first year, I started feeling seniority in my role. I have been associated with this team for the last seven years and after spending my first year with the team, I started feeling that I have been given a huge responsibility," said the pacer during the 'Kandid with Kings' episode.

Arshdeep said the responsibility thrust upon him has "helped me grow as a player and person" both in the Indian side and at his franchise.

He said that he understood quite early that mistakes, however small, could hamper the prospects of the team and he had to be on his toes at all times on the field.

"The elevation in my role and growth came pretty early and hence, I knew that I could not mess up at crucial stages because at those times, not working as per the plan can put the team in serious trouble.

Hence, I became serious and started feeling like a senior way too early." Like any other player, Arshdeep too gets trolled for a bad day in office and the India seamer said rather than getting flustered, he has started to enjoy the memes and messages.

"I have had ups and downs in my career. I have seen the highest point as well as the lowest point in a very short span. But I feel very entertained by these trolls. I laugh at their creativity and memes.

"Earlier, I used to save these memes and messages so I could use those later but now I feel they don't make any sense. However, I still enjoy looking at people's creativity," the pacer says.

PBKS will next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.