Every Indian elated by her Olympic feat: Rajnath after meeting Manu Bhaker

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday showered praise on star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker as he met the double Olympic bronze medallist after her triumphant return from the Paris Games.

Singh said every Indian is elated by her "incredible performances".

He also shared a photograph of their meeting in a post on X.

"Delighted to meet India's ace shooter, Manu Bhaker, who scripted history at the Paris Olympics by wining two Bronze medals for the country. Every Indian is elated by her incredible performances. Best wishes for her future endeavours," Singh wrote on the social media platform.

Bhaker arrived home on Wednesday after her historic feat at the ongoing Paris Games where she became the first Indian in the post-Independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

Bhaker will return to Paris on Saturday and will be the female flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Bhaker won a bronze each in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event where she had paired with Sarabjot Singh to script Olympic history for the country.

Before her, British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had won two silver medals in 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics but that achievement had come in the pre-Independence era.