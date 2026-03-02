Everybody wants Sanju to do well: Gavaskar

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The iconic Sunil Gavaskar says Sanju Samson is such a "nice guy" that everyone wants him to do well and his clutch knock against the West Indies must have taken the pressure off everyone's shoulders.

Samson broke his sequence of low scores with a match-winning 97-run knock at the big stage in a high-stakes T20 World Cup game against the West Indies in Kolkata on Sunday night.

"This knock of 97 not out takes the weight off not just Sanju Samson’s shoulders, but off everyone who knows what a fine player he has been. He has had ups and downs, and we have felt them too because he is such a nice guy. Everybody wants him to do well," said Gavaskar on a Star Sports show.

Samson endured a lean patch in the lead-up to the World Cup, with a string of low scores failing to reflect his true potential.

"All Indian cricket fans will be happy that this sincere cricketer has got the success he deserves." India will now face England in the semi-finals in Mumbai on Thursday.

Gavaskar said a match-winning performance capped with a century would be the icing on the cake for Samson.

"To be the Man of the Match in a must-win game is a dream come true. You could see the emotions on Sanju's face after he hit the winning runs. He was three runs short of a hundred and it would have been fantastic had he reached the three-figure mark.

"But maybe another hundred is on the way in some other match. It was not an easy target to chase down, but this set of players didn't give up and they pulled off the unbelievable." Breaking down how India managed a tough 196-run chase against a formidable side, Gavaskar said avoiding too many dot balls was the key.

"Having a set batter at one end is very beneficial. The other batter can look to knock singles and give more strike to the set batter. That way, there are not too many dot balls. In T20 cricket, the idea is to have as few dot balls as possible," he said.

"I think the Indian team has realized that. If you look at the teams with the lowest percentage of dot balls, India are pretty high up there. I am not saying they are the best, but they are up there. That is where half the battle is won.

"Out of 120 deliveries, if you score runs off 80 to 85 balls, you give yourself a real chance to chase scores like 190 to 200 and India did exactly that against the West Indies." PTI APS APS ATK ATK