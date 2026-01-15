Everybody wants to see better times, so why not have technology: Sprint great de Grasse

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Canadian sprint star Andre de Grasse on Thursday said he embraces technology in athletics and revealed his ambition to retire on a high by competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

De Grasse, a seven-time Olympic medallist, including gold in the 200 metres at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and a top-podium finish in the 4x100m relay at the Paris Games in 2024, compared technological advances in track and field to the evolution of laptops and smartphones, saying innovations that enhance performance and benefit athletes should be embraced.

"I think it's (better equipment, enhancement in apparel, shoes etc.) a good thing. We want to see technology and evolve and everybody wants to see faster times and better performances. So, yeah, it's (good)," said de Grasse, the international event ambassador for Tata Mumbai Marathon, scheduled to be held on January 18, in an interaction.

"I think of it (innovations in track and field) just like anything else in the world. We have to evolve, we're always getting new stuff... new TVs, new laptops, new phones and we can do more stuff on it," added de Grasse, one of the most renowned Canadian athletes, who shared a long rivalry with the legendary sprinter Usain Bolt.

"So, if we can do that (incorporate technology) in our running shoes and in our spikes, then people can be more amazed or surprised at performances. Yeah, I mean, I like it." With the champion sprinter finishing without a medal in either the 100m or 200m at the Paris Games in 2024 -- after podium finishes at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 -- his hunger to bow out in a blaze of glory has only grown.

De Grasse said his plan is to target gold in the short sprints, though he acknowledged it would be challenging with a new generation of young runners emerging.

"That's the plan (targetting 100m podium in LA 2028). I want to do one more Olympics, LA 2028. So, I want to try to get back competitive in 100 metres.

"That's one of my goals, and even getting ready for next year and for the World Championships and then LA 2028. So, yeah, just trying to do that and be back at my best.

"Of course, it gets challenging at times, but I continue to just try to work hard and continue to trust the process and just try to be as consistent as possible," said de Grasse, who was beaten by Bolt in all three events he competed in at the 2016 Rio Olympics but shares a strong bond with the world record holder.

Winning the Olympic gold in the 200 metres is one thing, but dreaming of becoming the fastest man in the world is another, and de Grasse said the 100 metres remains his favourite event -- a title he would take any day.

"Definitely the 100m is one of my favourite events. I love it more than the 200m, even though I won the 200m at the (2020 Tokyo) Olympics. So I want to try to get competitive in that race and try to get back into finals and try to bring back some medals again (from LA28)." He firmly rejected the notion that the 100 metres is more competitive than the 200 metres, saying it ultimately depends on what an athlete is striving for.

"I mean, I think they're both pretty competitive with the 100 and 200. It just really all depends on what you focus on. Every track event is going to be competitive across the board, whether that's the sprints, even in the marathon or in the field events.

"Both races are, well, any race is going to be competitive, but you have to just try to do your best to be in that mix and be competitive as well." He emphasized that the geography of a region plays a significant role in shaping athletes' careers and influencing how well they perform on the international stage.

"Yeah, of course. I mean, when you have great weather or great climates, it can play a role in performances. That's one of the reasons why I train in the US. I train in Florida because in Canada, it gets very cold during this time of the year and it starts to snow.

"So, for me and my sport, I need to be able to sprint. I need to be able to try to run fast. And I need that good weather to be able to not pull a hamstring or have my joints too cold at this time of the year.

"So, definitely, I think that all that plays a role. I think other countries are starting to do more training camps and be able to travel a bit and do high camps before a competition. So definitely, I feel like that's what they've been doing." PTI AM AM AH AH