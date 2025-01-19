Ex-cricketer Vinod Kambli celebrates birthday at hospital

Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) Former cricketer Vinod Kambli celebrated his birthday at a hospital in Bhiwandi in Thane district with its staff and his family members.

A viral video shows an emotional Kambli thanking the hospital staff and his fans for their love and support.

He was admitted to the private hospital for a routine health check-up.

Kambli cut the cake marking his 53th birthday on the occasion. He was presented with bouquets in the presence of the hospital staff. His wife and children also joined the celebration.

Kambli was initially admitted to the Aakriti Hospital on December 23. During his recovery, Kambli showcased his positive spirit by dancing to the song "Chak De India". PTI COR NSK