Ex-official of Bihar Weightlifters' Association accused of sexually harassing athlete, booked

Patna, Dec 8 (PTI) A case was registered against a former office-bearer of the Bihar Weightlifters' Association for allegedly sexually harassing a female athlete, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened around 1 pm on Saturday at the office of the association in Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, they said.

The female weightlifter filed a complaint at the Kankarbagh police station, alleging that the former official attempted to sexually assault her inside the office of the association, they added.

"On the basis of the complaint filed by the victim, a case has been registered and the matter is being further investigated," said Kankarbagh's SHO Neeraj Kumar Thakur. PTI PKD SOM