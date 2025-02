Extended practice session for Pakistan ahead of marquee India clash in CT

Dubai, Feb 21 (PTI) The Pakistan cricket team had an extended practice session on Friday where senior batter and former captain Babar Azam faced several bowlers ahead of the Champions Trophy match against India here on Sunday.

Pakistan are in a do-or-die situation following their 60-run loss to New Zealand in the opening match in Karachi.

The team practised for three hours at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with all the batter, barring skipper Mohammad Rizwan, undergoing an extended 20-minute batting session.

Batting mainstay Babar Azam faced all the bowlers for a minimum of two overs each. The former skipper had scored a sedate 64 off 90 deliveries against New Zealand.

Pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, who will be expected to play a crucial role in the match against the arch-rivals, too bowled over seven overs each.

Pakistan's interim coach Aaqib Javed and captain Rizwan had an extended meeting with the players, with the former doing most of the talking. PTI SR SSC AM SSC AM AM