Eyeing Test recall, Labuschagne willing to open in Ashes

Melbourne, Aug 10 (PTI) Eyeing a recall into Australia's squad for the Ashes, the doughty Marnus Labuschagne is doing everything in his capacity to "find a way back" and "prove the doubters wrong", including putting his hand up for opening the innings against England.

Labuschagne was dropped from the Test side for the first time since 2019 at the start of the recent series in the West Indies having averaged 27.82 with one hundred over the previous two years.

He spent the time away from the Test team training extensively with the coaching staff at home instead of doing a stint in Country cricket or turning out for Australia A.

"This (being left out) has given me an opportunity to reflect and not having the pressure of the media saying, 'Marnus has got to go'," Labuschagne told News Corp in his first interview since losing his spot, according to ESPNCricinfo.

"I mean that's part of the game. There is a tipping point but it's something I thrive on... proving the doubters wrong and being able to find a way. Missing those West Indies Tests gave me the chance to back and think, 'This is where I want to be and this is how I'm going to get there'." The 31-year-old Labuschagne's last Test appearance was in June's World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, where he managed just 17 and 22 opening the innings.

Despite the poor outing at the top of the order, Labuschagne says he is ready to take on the role if it means playing for Australia again.

"I'd be happy to do that — I'd love to," he said.

"If opener is where I need to bat to be playing in the Test team, that's fine. If you had asked me where I prefer to bat obviously I have batted at three my whole career, but at this stage you don't get a choice.

"I opened in the World Test Championship final and felt I batted quite well. I got in but did not go on with it." Labuschagne's willingness to open comes amid teenager Sam Konstas' issues with consistency at the top order.

The veteran of 58 Tests will return to action for Australia in three home one-dayers against South Africa this month, after which he will focus on the Sheffield Shield and look to impress the selectors to earn a recall for the five-Test Ashes series starting in Perth on November 21.