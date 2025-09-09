F1-backed Indian racer Atiqa Mir successfully completes maiden Euro Trophy season

Sarno (Italy), Sep 9 (PTI) Indian karting sensation Atiqa Mir has completed her first full European season with the conclusion of the final round of the RMC Euro Trophy championship in Italy, collecting valuable experience as a rookie racing driver.

A top nine finish (in a male dominated field of 31 drivers) in Czech Republic was the highlight of her enriching season.

A testament to Atiqa's rare talent is the technical and financial support provided to her by F1 Academy, a first for an Indian driver.

The four round RMC Euro Trophy saw 10-year-old Atiqa make her debut in Europe in the Minimax category back in April at Wackerdorf, Germany.

Despite being the most inexperienced and among the youngest, Atiqa showed immense speed and talent by consistently performing on the front third of the grid.

Driving against the best mini drivers in the world who have at least two more years of experience than Atiqa in the category and the track knowledge, she faced a stiff challenge but came out with flying colours.

Her speed stunned the paddock and even her own team members were impressed with her natural ability and speed, often quicker than her established team-mates.

Speaking after a successful campaign Atiqa said, “I had a great debut championship, learning from the very best in karting. The level is so close and sometimes half a second covers the entire grid, there is no rooms for mistakes. I will come back with a championship campaign next year and build on the lessons of this year." Atiqa comes from a racing family with her father Asif Nazir Mir being a Formula Asia runner-up. He said racing in Europe is the kind of competition Atiqa needs to rise up the ladder.

"The karting in Europe is brutal, it is fast , rough and very close. This is just the upbringing Atiqa needs which will toughen her up as a racer and build her basics for a strong future," he said.

Atiqa also took part in two more prestigious events during the summer RMC International Trophy in Le Mans, France where she became the first female in the world ever to win a race last year and Kartmasters GP in the UK. PTI BS APA APA