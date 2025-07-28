Fadnavis congratulates Nagpur teen Divya for winning top chess title; kin say hard work paid off

Nagpur, Jul 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday congratulated Nagpur teenager Divya Deshmukh for winning FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025, noting it was a proud moment for the people of the orange city and also the state.

Fadnavis, addressing a press conference in Nagpur, announced the Maharashtra government will felicitate the 19-year-old newly crowned Grandmaster on her stellar achievement.

"It is a moment of great joy that Nagpur and Maharashtra girl Divya Deshmukh has won the Women's World Cup and earned the Grandmaster title as well. She is the youngest chess player to win the prestigious international title," the CM maintained.

Earlier, Divya Deshmukh had won multiple medals for India in different competitions. She has won around 35 medals so far, of which 23 were gold, he said.

The teenaged Indian chess player became the youngest to win the Women's World Cup as she outwitted the seasoned Koneru Humpy in the tie-breaker of an all-Indian final at Batumi in Georgia on Monday.

Fadnavis congratulated Humpy as well.

"I want to congratulate Humpy, too, as she is also a very good player. It is a moment of great pride for the people of Nagpur and Maharashtra that our daughter (Divya Deshmukh) has become a Grandmaster at such a young age," the CM affirmed.

Meanwhile, elated family members of Divya Deshmukh hailed her remarkable feat and noted she has made them, Nagpur, Maharashtra and India proud.

Smita Deshmukh, an aunt of the champion chess player, told reporters, "We are very happy that Divya has made our family, Nagpur and India proud. India has won this Women's Chess World Cup after so many years." "We want to thank God. So many years of hard work of her parents has finally paid off ," she emphasised.

Smita Deshmukh asserted Divya Deshmukh put in a lot of hard work to achieve the feat.

"Our happiness knows no bounds and our tears of joy are not stopping. We wish Divya gets more success in the future and makes India proud. We are eagerly waiting for her to return home," she said.

Divya Deshmukh is now the fourth Indian woman player to achieve the GM feat after Humpy, Dronavalli Harika and R Vaishali.

For the record, the Nagpur teen became the 88th Grandmaster of the country. PTI CLS RSY