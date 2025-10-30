Faith, fire, folded hands and a flying kiss: Jemimah Rodrigues' incredible night

Navi Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) The runs flowed, and so did the emotions. Jemimah Rogrigues didn't celebrate her hundred. There was no fist pump, no roar.

The smile and tears of joy came only after the winning hit, in a record-breaking chase that sent India storming into their second Women’s World Cup final.

Rodrigues stood still for a moment, her eyes glistening under the floodlights. This was more than just a match-winning hundred — it was a moment of deliverance.

The emotions, unknown anxiety had probably pent up inside her for the longest time and the devout Christian that she is, it was only faith in Jesus Christ that saw Jemimah play one of the greatest innings played in the history of a knock-out World Cup game.

"Towards the end, I was just quoting a scripture from the Bible - to just stand still and that God will fight for me," an emotionally drained out Jemimah said at the post-match presentation ceremony. Panned a lot for not living up to the lofty expectations from her, the Mumbai girl's 127 in a world record chase would be remembered till time immemorial.

"I have almost cried every day through this tour. Not doing well mentally, going through anxiety. I knew I had to show up, and God took care of everything. Initially, I was just playing and I keep talking to myself," a teary-eyed Jemimah was hardly able to express her emotions.

Coming from a family where faith holds supreme, it wasn't surprising that Jemimah turned to the Almighty to take her through.

"I just stood there and he fought for me. A lot inside me was left, but was trying to stay calm. I want to thank Jesus, could not do this on my own." As she threw a flying kiss towards her family sitting in the VIP stands, she thanked his dad and coach Ivan, who has been her guiding force.

"I want to thank my mom, dad and coach and every single person who believed in me. It was really hard this last month, it feels like a dream and it still has not sunk in." It was an innings which had taken a toll on her emotionally as much as it sapped her physically.

"Towards the end, I was trying to push myself but was not able to. Deepti spoke to me every ball and kept encouraging me. Richa came and lifted me up.

"When I cannot carry on, my teammates can encourage me. Cannot take credit for anything, I did not do anything (on my own). Each and every member of the crowd who chanted, cheered and believed, and for every run they were cheering, that pumped me up." In fact, Jemimah didn't even celebrate her hundred and only let it rip once the match was over.

"Today was not about my fifty or my hundred, about making India win. Everything that happened so far, was a setup for this. Last year, I was dropped from this World Cup. I was in good form. But things kept happening back-to-back, and could not control anything," she added.

She also didn't know five minutes prior to walking out that she would be batting at No. 3 on the day which will probably change the course of her career forever.

"I was taking a shower and just told them to let me know. Five minutes before entering in, I was told I was batting at three. When Harry di came, it was all about one good partnership." PTI KHS KHS AT AT