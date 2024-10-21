Fakhar Zaman to escape with a reprimand for criticising PCB: Source

Lahore: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman is likely to escape with a reprimand for criticising the PCB ahead of the squad announcement, where it planned to drop former skipper Babar Azam for two Tests against England.

Azam, along with several senior players, got eventually dropped for two Test days after Fakhar expressed his displeasure on social media.

Fakhar was issued a show-cause notice by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after he tweeted his views where he compared Azam's run drought with India's Virat Kohli, who went through a lean patch between 2020 and late 2022.

"It's concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn't bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively," Fakhar wrote on 'X'.

"If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan has ever produced, it could send a deeply negative message across the team. There is still time to avoid pressing the panic button; we should focus on safeguarding our key players rather than undermining them." England are touring Pakistan for three Tests, with the hosts levelling the series in the second Test after the side, led by Ben Stokes, won the opener in Multan.

Babar, along with Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Sarfaraz Ahmed were eventually dropped.

Fakhar was sent a show-cause notice and asked why disciplinary action should not be taken against him as he had clearly breached a clause of his central contract by criticising the PCB and its selection policy.

A source in the board said that Fakhar had sent in his reply before the October 21 deadline and explained he had only spoken in favour of a teammate and colleague and he had no intention of challenging the authority of the PCB.

"Fakhar has said that he has utmost respect for the PCB as it is his institution which employs him and runs the sport in Pakistan," the source added.