Familiar Indian conditions could favour West Indies in T20 World Cup, says Bravo

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has said the familiar Indian conditions could work in his team's favour in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The T20 showpiece is scheduled to be held from February 7 to March 8 in venues across India and Sri Lanka.

Bravo backed the current squad's experience and balance.

"The squad has a lot of power and plenty of experience. Players like Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell and Brandon King are there, and Shai Hope is leading the side. Akeal Hosein is one of the best T20 bowlers in the world," Bravo said.

Bravo, who was part of West Indies' 2016 T20 World Cup-winning team, also pointed to the mix of youth and experience in the side.

"There is youth as well as players like Jayden Seales and Shamar Joseph. It's a good mix overall." He added that familiarity with Indian conditions could benefit the team.

"A lot of the players have played in India through the IPL, and the conditions are quite similar. Hopefully, that gives them a good chance in the tournament," he said.

Bravo is in India to feature in the World Legends Pro T20 League, where he will represent Pune Panthers.

Speaking about his time in Goa, Bravo said he was excited to be part of the tournament.

"It's a place I have always wanted to visit. I've heard a lot of good things about it from other players, and it feels very Caribbean-like."