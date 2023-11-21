Fancied players advance to pre-quarterfinals in ITF Women's World Tennis Tour

Bengaluru, Nov 21 (PTI) India's fourth seeded Vaidehi Chaudhari including other fancied players who played their first round matches, advanced to pre-quarterfinals of the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour, without much ado here on Tuesday.

Vaidehi overcame the challenge of wild card entrant and compatriot Anjali Rathi in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 while sixth seed Jenny Duerst of Switzerland dashed the hopes of qualifier Yashaswini Panwar of India with a 6-3, 6-2 win.

Italy's seventh seeded Diletta Cherubini outclassed Anastasia Sukhotin in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.

In a notable result, recently-crowned national champion Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty overcame a late fightback by Humera Baharmus before emerging a 6-1, 7-5 victor.

Using her strong forehand to the maximum, the 21-year-old Rashmikaa achieved an early break in the second game, to take a 3-0 lead before breaking her opponent's serve once again in the sixth game, before wrapping up the first set 6-1.

However, her 22-year-old opponent, waged a fightback in the second set. After breaking her opponent's serve in the second game, Humera fought hard to hold her serve to make it 3-0.

The momentum changed in the seventh game where Rashmikaa achieved a crucial break after several deuce and advantages and won the eighth. With one more break in the 11th game, Rashmikaa served out for the match.

Later, Rashmikaa teamed up with Vaidehi to beat the pair of Suhitha Maruri and Prathiba Narayan Prasad 6-0, 6-3 to enter the quarterfinals in the doubles.

Earlier, Asian Games gold medallist Rutuja Bhosale was felicitated by the Bowring Institute while KSLTA presented the champion with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh for her brilliant achievement at the quadrennial Games.

Rutuja who has been seeded third for the singles main draw, will begin her campaign on Wednesday but gave a sample of her form when she paired with Kazakhstan's Zhibek Kulambayeva and almost blanked the duo of Akanksha Dileep Nitture and Nidhitra Rajmohan 6-1, 6-0 to enter the doubles last four. PTI AH AH DDV