FanCode wins exclusive TV and Digital Rights for ISL 2025-26

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) FanCode, a Dream Sports company, has been awarded the exclusive global broadcast rights for the Indian Super League by the interim Managing Committee, while Kolkata-based Kaleidoscope Production and Services (KPS Studios) won the bidding right for becoming new production partners, the AIFF announced on Monday.

With this acquisition, FanCode will deliver a digital-first viewing experience for ISL fans.

AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said, “We are pleased to have concluded the ISL media rights process and to partner with FanCode, one of India’s leading sports platforms.

"FanCode's focus on accessibility and fan experience aligns with our objective of expanding the league's footprint and engaging more football fans across the country." The new season starts on February 14.