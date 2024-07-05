Fans'' love showed what this trophy means to them: Rohit

Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) The boundless love showered by the fans during their victory parade was a testament to what the T20 World Cup victory meant not just for his team but for the entire country, an overwhelmed India skipper Rohit Sharma said after once in a lifetime reception here.

"You can make out from the excitement, it shows how much it means not just to us but to entire nation, it means a lot, so I am very happy that we could achieve something like this for them as well," Rohit told BCCI.TV while soaking in the electric atmosphere among chants of "Rohiiiiiit, Rohiiiit".

This is his second T20 World Cup win but certainly more special than ever.

"2007 was different as we started in the afternoon. I cannot forget 2007 as it was my first World Cup, this is a little more special as I was leading the team and it is a proud moment for me. This will be mad," the ecstatic skipper said. PTI KHS KHS ATK