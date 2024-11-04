Fans will see a new side of Indian women’s hockey team: coach Harendra

Rajgir (Bihar), Nov 4 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team has been struggling this year but chief coach Harendra Singh on Monday promised that his wards will play as a "new side" and will not disappoint the fans during the Asian Champions Trophy, beginning here on November 11.

Harendra, who was named chief coach in April this year after India failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics, said the team has worked on its combinations and decision-making in the shooting circle, aiming to lift the trophy.

"Each team will come with the goal of winning the trophy, and we have spent the last five months preparing with the Asian Champions Trophy in mind. We identified areas for improvement, such as combinations and decision-making in the shooting circle, and have worked on them," said Harendra after the home team's arrival here.

"I am confident that hockey fans will witness a new side of the Indian women’s hockey team this time, and they won’t be disappointed,” he said.

The November 11-20 tournament will feature defending champions India alongside Paris Olympics silver medallists China, as well as Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.

India will open its campaign against Malaysia on November 11, followed by a match against Korea on November 12. After a day of rest, India will face Thailand (November 14) and China (November 16) before taking on Japan on November 17.

The top four teams will advance to the semifinals to be played on November 19. The final is slated on November 20.

Captain Salima Tete said the team worked on making improvements in the final third during their training sessions in Bengaluru.

“We have been training rigorously at SAI Bengaluru for the Asian Champions Trophy. In previous matches, we faced challenges in the final third of the pitch, so we have focused significantly on improving in that area," she said.

"We will take it match by match and aim to perform well in each one; every team poses a different challenge, and we won’t take any opponent lightly. We’ve prepared well, and we’re confident our hard work will show on the turf.

"This is the first time we’re playing international hockey in Bihar, and we hope to inspire all the girls in the region with our performances," she added. PTI PDS UNG PDS 7/21/2024