Farook Higher Sec School, Kerala win Subroto Cup junior boys title

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Farook Higher Secondary School, Kerala clinched the junior boys title of the 64th Subroto Cup International football tournament with a 2-0 win over the Amenity Public School, CBSE at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Thursday.

Takhellamba (20’) and Adikrishna (62’) scored for the winners.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh PVSM AVSM, Chief of the Air Staff and Chairman, Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society presented the trophy to the winners along with Divyansh Singh Panwar, Olympian and member of Indian shooting team, who was the Guest of Honour for the finals.

The winners received Rs. 5,00,000, while the runners-up received Rs. 3,00,000. The losing semi-finalists received Rs. 75,000 each while the losing quarterfinalist teams received Rs. 40,000 each. PTI AH TAP