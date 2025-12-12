Farooqi''s four-for, Bairstow''s unbeaten 49 power MI Emirates to comfortable seven-wicket win

Abu Dhabi, Dec 12 (PTI) MI Emirates returned to winning ways after securing a seven-wicket win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the DP World ILT20 Season 4.

The win on Thursday took the side to third spot on the points table with four points to their name, having won two of their four matches.

MI Emirates rode of Fazalhaq Farooqi’s 4/14 and Kamindu Mendis’ three wickets in the first innings to bowl them out for 122.

In reply, Muhammad Waseem’s quickfire 27 runs off 12 balls, and then Jonny Bairstow’s unbeaten 49 off 38 balls, including seven fours, was enough to take MI Emirates over the line in just 13.5 overs.

Waseem opened the chase in style, smashing three sixes off Khary Pierre in the third over.

He looked dangerous, but Ajay Kumar removed him with an edge to the wicketkeeper in the fourth over.

Nicholas Pooran (3) fell soon after, but Bairstow took control. He blasted Kumar for four fours in a 17-run over, and Tom Banton (29 off 20) added a 16-run surge off Olly Stone, including two fours and a six.

Sent in to bat first, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders started aggressively through Phil Salt (17 off 9) and Alex Hales (6 off 8), but the momentum faded quickly as ADKR slipped to 37/2 by the end of the Powerplay.

Sunil Narine (26 off 20) provided spark but they failed to last the distance and were bowled out in 19.3 overs.

Brief Scores Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 122; 19.3 overs (Alishan Sharafu 38; Fazalhaq Farooqi 4/14, Kamindu Mendis 3/21) lost to MI Emirates 123/3; 13.5 overs (Jonny Bairstow 49 not out) by seven wickets. PTI TAP ATK