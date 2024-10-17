Fassi and Arwefjäll to compete in Hero Women’s Indian Open

Gurugram, Oct 17 (PTI) Mexico’s Maria Fassi and Sweden’s Kajsa Arwefjäll have become the latest additions to the star-studded list of the Hero Women's Indian Open (HWIO), which will take place at the DLF Golf and Country Club from October 24-27.

Arwefjäll, a rising talent on the Ladies European Tour, is thrilled about her first trip to India.

Hailing from a sporting family in a country known for producing legends like Annika Sörenstam, the 24-year-old Swede made waves on the LET Access Tour in 2024, securing two wins and six additional top-10 finishes to top the Order of Merit, earning her a spot in HWIO.

She will be among a strong contingent of 10 Swedish players in the field. Notably, Caroline Hedwall, the only Swede to win the HWIO in 2011, is also competing and has finished as runner-up three times.

"India will be so much fun," said Arwefjäll, who had an outstanding season as she secured both the Order of Merit winner and Rookie of the Year prizes.

"I really thought Spain (last event on LETAS for 2024) was going to be the last one and then when I was in Spain, I found out that I got an invite.

"I’ve never been to India so it will be super exciting and a great opportunity to try my game against the LET players before I officially start my season there.” Arwefjäll impressed in her first start on LETAS 2024 with a top five at the Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge before placing runner-up at the Santander Golf Tour-Avila, where she finished one shot behind Helen Briem.

A week later the expected win arrived as Arwefjall won the Moregolf Mastercard Open.

Overall, Arwefjäll finished the season with two wins and six top-10s, and with that the San Jose State University graduate finished 175 points ahead of the rest of the field to win the coveted Order of Merit and propel herself into the LET for the 2025 season.

Apart from Arwefjäll, another player to watch will be the 26-year-old Fassi, a former NCAA Division I winner and runner-up at the inaugural Augusta National Women Amateurs, who plays on the LPGA.

LPGA regular Fassi first joined the tour in 2019 and also represented her country Mexico at the Tokyo Olympics.

In 2023, Fassi recorded three top-10 finishes including two sixth place results at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational and the Dana Open.

The stellar field of USD 400,000 four-day 72-hole stroke play event includes the LET OOM leade, Swiss Chiara Tamburlini, winner of three titles this season Belgium’s Manon De Roey, England’s Alice Hewson and Amy Taylor, Frenchwoman Perrine Delacour and Singaporean Shannon Tan, who are all current season winners.

The Indian challenge will be headed by two-time LET winner Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs, Tvesa Malik, Vani Kapoor, Gaurika Bishnoi, Hitaashee Bakshi among others. PTI ATK BS BS