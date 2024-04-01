Father-son duo of Jeev & Harjai to compete at inaugural Chandigarh Open

Chandigarh, Apr 1 (PTI) The legendary Jeev Milkha Singh and his 14-year-old son Harjai Milkha Singh will be in action at the inaugural Chandigarh Open which will witness some of the top golfers teeing off at the Chandigarh Golf Club here on Wednesday.

Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Monday announced the launch of the Rs 1 crore prize money tournament, to be held from April 3-6.

Harjai, who won the US Kids Golf European Championship in the boys U-13 category last year, alongwith Ayaan Gupta and Ram Singh Maan are the three amateurs who will get the chance to rub shoulders with the top professionals.

A host of stars including Veer Ahlawat, who finished tied 2nd at Hero Indian Open on Sunday, Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia, Rahil Gangjee, Rashid Khan, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, K Chikkarangappa, Karandeep Kochhar, Om Prakash Chouhan and Manu Gandas will be part of the field.

The field will also comprise international golfers such as N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran from Sri Lanka, Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain from Bangladesh, Kevin Esteve Rigaill from Andorra and Varun Chopra from the USA.

"We are pleased to announce the inaugural edition of the Nissan presents Chandigarh Open 2024 hosted by Chandigarh Golf Club. The golf-loving Chandigarh crowds can expect a visual spectacle,” said PGTI CEO Uttam Singh Mundy in a release.

The field also includes rookies like PGTI Qualifying School winner Matias Dominguez from Chile, Subash Tamang from Nepal, Michele Ortolani from Italy and Stepan Danek from the Czech Republic.

The other prominent golfers from the city competing this week include Ajeetesh Sandhu, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Angad Cheema, Harendra Gupta, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Aadil Bedi, Gurbaaz Mann, Amritinder Singh and Ravi Kumar. PTI AYG ATK