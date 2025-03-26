Fatima Sana retained as captain of Pakistan team for World Cup qualifiers

Lahore: All-rounder Fatima Sana has been retained as captain of the Pakistan team that will take part in the ICC Women's World Cup qualifiers being held in Lahore from April 9 to 19.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selectors recalled young batter Shawal Zulfiqar into the squad after her recovery from a shoulder injury which she sustained in December 2023 in New Zealand.

Pakistan's veteran all-rounder Nida Dar, a former captain, was not included in the squad.

Dar and another seasoned campaigner, Aliya Riaz, were excluded from the women's central contracts last November.

But Aliya has been picked in the national squad for the qualifiers.

Pakistan is hosting the ICC Women's World Cup qualifiers at the Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA ground in Lahore with Bangladesh, Ireland, Thailand, Scotland and West Indies participating in the event.

This is the second ICC event being hosted by Pakistan this year after the men's Champions Trophy which ended on March 9.

The PCB said the Pakistan squad was picked after the selection committee evaluated players' fitness and form during an ongoing preparatory camp.

Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali (vice-captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah.