Fatima Sana's four-for helps Pakistan restrict England to 133-9 in rain-hit World Cup clash

Colombo, Oct 15 (PTI) Skipper Fatima Sana produced a fiery spell, returning with four wickets, as a fired-up Pakistan attack exploited movement and variable bounce to restrict England to 133 for nine in a rain-curtailed ICC Women's World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Opting to bowl first, Pakistan's bowlers, led by Fatima (4/27) and left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal (2/16), made full use of the conditions to leave England reeling at 79 for seven in 25 overs when rain halted play.

After a three-and-a-half-hour interruption, the contest was reduced to a 31-over-a-side affair. Charlotte Dean (33) and Emily Arlott (18) then added 54 runs in the remaining six overs to give England a defendable total.

Earlier, Diana Baig set the tone with a peach of an inswinger that uprooted Tammy Beaumont's stumps in the second over. Fatima then dismantled the top order, removing Amy Jones (8), Nat Sciver-Brunt (4) and skipper Heather Knight (18) in quick succession.

While Jones was beaten by a sharp nip-backer, Sciver-Brunt dragged an inside edge onto her stumps, and Knight was trapped leg-before after a failed review.

Sadia Iqbal then tightened the screws with her left-arm spin, dismissing Emma Lamb and later trapping Sophia Dunkley (11) lbw after a successful review. Rameen Shamim joined the act soon after, sending back Alice Capsey (16) with another lbw decision upheld in Pakistan’s favour.

The four-time champions endured a torrid time on a sluggish surface, playing out as many as 117 dot balls before the interruption.

When play resumed, Dean struck three boundaries and Arlott added two more before a mix-up cost the latter her wicket. Dean was dismissed in the final over, becoming Fatima's fourth victim. PTI ATK AM ATK AM AM